The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. May 14, 2:50 a.m.: An officer spotted a vehicle speeding while heading westbound on Mt. Auburn Street. The driver also swerved out of the travel lane a couple times. The Volvo SUV was clocked going 44 mph in a 30 mph zone. It then turned onto Irving Street and the officer put his lights on. The vehicle slowed, but then sped up and pulled into the garage at an apartment building on Arsenal Street. The officer followed and found the driver, who said he didn’t stop because he was close to home and figured he would just stop there. The officer detected signs of impairment including the odor of alcohol on his breath. The driver admitted to consuming alcohol before driving. He did not pass four field sobriety tests. Emrah Ozay, 32, of Watertown, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and was cited for speeding and driving to the left of the center line.

19 HOURS AGO