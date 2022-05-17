ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Partners Group acquires $1b U.S. single-family portfolio

By Released
irei.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePartners Group, on behalf of its clients, has acquired a portfolio of single-family rental homes in the United States with a combined gross asset value of $1 billion from affiliates of Fortress Investment...

irei.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Uber Eats Launches Two Robotic Delivery Pilots as Restaurant Industry Struggles to Meet Demand

As aggregators struggle with driver labor challenges, Uber Eats is approaching the issue by removing drivers entirely. Uber has launched two robotic delivery pilot tests Monday (May 16), according to a report from TechCrunch: one in partnership with driverless vehicle technology company Motional and one with autonomous sidewalk delivery company Serve Robotics, which spun off from delivery company Postmates (now owned by Uber) in 2017. Both tests are running in Los Angeles.
LIFESTYLE
CNBC

Investment adviser Allianz Global Investors US charged with $5 billion fraud

Investors lost over $5 billion when a Covid-induced market collapse crushed private investment funds linked to Allianz Global Investors US, authorities said. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said criminal charges were brought in part because the company failed to reveal an "egregious, long-running and expensive fraud" before the Securities and Exchange Commission discovered it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
State
Georgia State
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Alabama Business
Sourcing Journal

GXO on the Hunt for Supply Chain Tech Startups

Click here to read the full article. A new one-year partnership with Sente Foundry aims to funnel promising supply chain tech startups directly to GXO’s door. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFirst Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What's Going on in Retail?Tuesday Morning CEO: Inventory Becoming 'Abundant' in the Past MonthInditex Backs Maersk's Bid for New Bangladesh Port Terminal: ReportBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
Benzinga

HeartCore Enterprises Enters Into Consulting Agreement With Japanese Corporation ALI; Expects To Generate $860,000 In Initial Fee Sales

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. entered into a Consulting and Services Agreement by and between the company and A.L.I. Technologies Inc., a Japanese corporation (ALI). Pursuant to the terms of the Consulting Agreement, HeartCore Enterprises agreed to provide ALI certain services, including the following:
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Partners Group#Freddie Mac#Fortress Investment Group#Kairos Living
Benzinga

How Does Grupo Somar Acquisition Reaffirms Procaps' Strategy To Strengthen Footprint In LatAm

Integrated LatAm healthcare and pharmaceutical company Procaps Group PROC has agreed to acquire Grupo Somar (including Grupo Farmacéutico Somar, Química y Farmacia, Gelcaps, and related entities) from Advent International, private equity. Deal terms were not disclosed. Grupo Somar is focused on developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded generic, private...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
US News and World Report

ABB Looks to Pricing, Acquisitions to Boost Process Automation Profit

ZURICH (Reuters) - ABB is aiming to further raise profitability in its process automation business through pricing, acquisitions and strict cost management, the Swiss engineering company said on Wednesday, ahead of its capital markets day for the division. The company said it planned to grow the business by helping more...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Fortune

These are the new tech hubs of the post-COVID era

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Working in tech used to mean being based in the traditional hub of Silicon Valley. But the pandemic and remote work have dispersed the industry more than ever, and tech jobs are booming as a result.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Citi promotes Asia-based banker Valderrabano as global wealth COO

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Citi has appointed Valentin Valderrabano as its new chief operating officer (COO) for Citi Global Wealth, effective in July, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters. Valderrabano, who reports to the bank’s global wealth head Jim O’Donnell, was most recently consumer business manager for Citibank...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Greenlight, a $2.3B fintech focused on kids, launches credit card for parents

The Greenlight-branded card, offered through Mastercard, offers up to 3% unlimited cash back on all purchases and gives parents the option to automatically invest those cash rewards in stocks and ETFs to spend on family-related expenses, co-founder and CEO Tim Sheehan told TechCrunch. Parents must opt into the automatic investment...
CREDITS & LOANS
Motley Fool

Potent Partnerships Could Power Lightning eMotors to the Next Level

By the company’s own admission, supply-chain issues continue to create headwinds for Lightning eMotors. However, management's reasonable-but-optimistic forward guidance sets the stage for continued growth. With the help of multiple collaborators, Lightning eMotors remains a threat in the burgeoning fleet electrification space. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Tech layoffs loom as more companies announce big cuts to their workforces

Despite some late-week respite in the stock market on Friday, many tech firms are facing an increasingly tough reality: Interest rates are going up, as are prices, and the economy may be heading for a serious slowdown. We may be seeing the initial signs of a weakened economy manifest in...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy