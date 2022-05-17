ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Graceada Partners becomes a U.N.-supported PRI signatory

By Released
irei.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraceada Partners, a California-based real estate private equity firm, has become a signatory of the United Nations–supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). The firm joins an exclusive group of corporations from more...

irei.com

Black Enterprise

Ariel Alternatives’ First Acquisition For Project Black Cited At National Minority Supplier Development Council Forum

In its first purchase under Project Black, Ariel Alternatives has acquired a top provider for people who are deaf and hard-of-hearing in a deal reportedly worth $1.3 billion. The private equity business of Ariel Investments, Ariel Alternatives, bought 52.5% of the common stock from the shareholders of Sorenson Communications, Willkie Farr & Gallagher reported. The deal announced last month is the initial one for Project Black, a fund that invests in and scales minority-owned firms.
Footwear News

Adding Women to Corporate Boards Is a Smart Business Decision — And Retail Companies Are Taking Note

Click here to read the full article. As more women across the industry ascend to C-suite roles, there’s also notable movement in another key area of the business: corporate boards. According to a recent report from Women Business Collaborative, 2021 was a “watershed year.” Women held 27% of all board seats, up from 24% in 2020. This marked the largest year-over-year increase for the Russell 3000, which includes the 3,000 largest public companies in the U.S. The momentum is continuing as 2022 rolls on, with retailers like Macy’s Inc. leading the way. In late March, the department store added two women —...
TheStreet

Who Was the Best Paid CEO of Them all for 2021?

With wages rising sharply for average Joes in this country, it’s no surprise that pay is climbing for top executives too. Across the economy, average hourly earnings climbed 5.5% in the 12 months through April. And total compensation climbed at least 12% last year for most chief executives in...
BBC

Goldman Sachs to offer senior staff unlimited holiday

Investment bank Goldman Sachs has said its senior staff will be allowed to take as much holiday as they want. There will be no cap on paid leave under the bank's new "flexible vacation" plans which are designed to promote "rest and recharge". Junior bankers, however, will still only be...
Fast Company

How to launch a startup without spending a fortune on marketing

If only there was a one-size-fits-all approach to guarantee a successful startup launch and ongoing traction. Novice entrepreneurs are eager to label their companies “the Apple of X” or “the Uber of Y” in an effort to reach those ranks that much more quickly. While there...
Benzinga

How Does Grupo Somar Acquisition Reaffirms Procaps' Strategy To Strengthen Footprint In LatAm

Integrated LatAm healthcare and pharmaceutical company Procaps Group PROC has agreed to acquire Grupo Somar (including Grupo Farmacéutico Somar, Química y Farmacia, Gelcaps, and related entities) from Advent International, private equity. Deal terms were not disclosed. Grupo Somar is focused on developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded generic, private...
Fast Company

Why strategic partnerships can help brands elevate their social responsibility

There was a time when Patagonia and Ben & Jerry’s—companies whose values stood at the center of how they conduct business, engage with employees, and align with broader social initiatives—were considered outliers in the business world. Increasingly, however, these outsiders are now a model of corporate behavior, resonating with consumers and employees alike.
OK! Magazine

How Lusso CEO Wayne Spriggs' Entrepreneurial Journey Leads by Example

While a conventional career path of working underneath an employer may still resonate with some modern individuals, the 21st century seems to have brought with it an entrepreneurial spirit that’s reverberated throughout the population. With more than self-identified 582 million entrepreneurs located internationally as of 2020 – or 18 percent of the global working age adults – owning and operating one’s own business has become an increasingly attractive professional journey for people across the world, especially as Millennials and Gen Zers continue to enter the workforce.That being said, starting a successful venture from scratch is no easy feat; more than...
TechCrunch

Jungle Ventures closes a $600M fund, bringing its total assets under management to over $1B

Singapore-based venture firm Jungle Ventures is digging deeper into Southeast Asia and India with the close of its fourth fund. Fund IV totals $600 million, with $450 million for new investments and $150 million earmarked for follow-up investments in its portfolio companies. The fund’s close brings Jungle Ventures’ total assets under management to over $1 billion, which it says makes it the first independent, Singapore-headquartered venture firm that invests across Southeast Asia and India to hit this milestone.
