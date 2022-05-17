Runaway semi overturns near Bear Lake

The driver of a semi-truck said equipment issues made him unable to stop, causing the truck to overturn at a Garden City intersection.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the truck was headed east on US-89 when the driver attempted to turn left on Bear Lake Boulevard. The truck overturned, but the driver did not suffer any injuries.

"He started to realize about two blocks up that he wasn't able to break," said Trooper Jesse Dunn. "Instead of going straight through the storage units, he decided that he was going to make a left turn and that's when the weight shifted and sent him on his side."

Photos sent to FOX 13 News showed the truck was carrying a load of plastic water bottles.

A short detour has been set up as crews work to upright the truck.

