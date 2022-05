Dance Loft on 14 founder Diana Movius observed a pattern over the years as, one by one, she watched other dance rehearsal and performance spaces in D.C. shut down. “Arts organizations that buy their buildings are the ones that are ensured permanent sustainability,” she said, pointing to Dance Place in Brookland as an example. “The trend in D.C. has been that arts organizations that rent their facilities typically eventually close.” In the past decade, D.C. Dance Collective in Tenleytown and Flashpoint in Penn Quarter were among the latter.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 17 DAYS AGO