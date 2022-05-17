ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune, MS

JaKaiyla LaTwoyne Lowe

By Editorials
Sea Coast Echo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJaKaiyla LaTwoyne Lowe was born, September 29, 1993 in Greenville, MS to Towada Taylor McCloud-Newkirk and the late Jessie Lee Lowe. JaKaiyla accepted Christ at an early age at Little Providence Baptist Church, Picayune, MS, under the leadership of Rev. Phillip McSwain, Sr. After moving to Houston, TX, on November 11,...

www.seacoastecho.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sea Coast Echo

Zola Ann Bowden-Barton

On Sunday, May 15, 2022, Zola Ann Bowden-Barton died in Bay St. Louis, MS after a significant battle with cancer. Zola was born on January 18, 1943 in Hamshire, TX. She was the eighth of nine children to Dennis and Adonicia Meloncon. She grew up in Hamshire and graduated from Hamshire-Fannett High School. Following graduation, she attended St. Elizabeth's and Hotel Dieu where she graduated and became a certified X-Ray Technician. Throughout her life she worked at various hospitals and with the advent of computerized tomography (CT) scans, she crossed trained and became a CT Technician. She was one of the first CT Tech's at Humana Hospital in Ft. Walton Beach, FL. She was held in high regard and was recruited to St. Mary's Hospital in Reno, NV where she worked for 30 years as a CT Tech and Instructor. Throughout her life she placed others first as evidenced by the households she managed while supporting a 20-year Air Force spouse through multiple war time deployments.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
Sea Coast Echo

Waveland aldermen greenlight medical cannabis plan

The Waveland Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Wednesday approved ZenLabs Inc.’s conditional use request for the establishment of a medical marijuana processing and extracting facility at 529 Hwy. 90, the former location of Hancock Whitney Bank. Back in March, John Newman with the Colorado based ZenLabs announced his...
WAVELAND, MS
Sea Coast Echo

Hancock High School announces 2022 Valedictorian and Salutatorian

Hancock High School is proud to announce that Rachel Rowe was named the Valedictorian, and Lauren LaCroix was named Salutatorian of the graduating Class of 2022. Students who have the highest and second-highest quality point average shall be Valedictorian and Salutatorian, respectively. These students must have followed a college preparatory curriculum and attended Hancock High School for their junior and senior years. Mrs. Tara Ladner, principal of Hancock High, announced this honor on Senior Awards Night on May 16, 2022, and both students had the privilege of speaking at the commencement ceremony on May 20, 2022.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy