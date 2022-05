The Stuttgart City Council met in a regular session on Tuesday night at city hall. Following the approval of minutes and the paying of bills, the council voted to adopt Ordinance 1996, which approves the final plat of the Hass Addition subdivision for Grand Prairie Truck Wash, LLC. The presented ordinance included a declaration of emergency by the city, allowing it to receive its second and third readings during last night’s meeting before being given council approval.

STUTTGART, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO