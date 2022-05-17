ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Classic Car Rental Service Started In Missouri

By Steven Symes
 2 days ago
Think something like this will spread?

Plenty of people yearn for simpler days, including cars without touchscreens, electronic nannies, and other distractions. While some save up and buy a classic ride, others have found renting one to be quite enjoyable. A rental business out of Missouri called Clay’s Classics allows customers to rent one of six available classic cars. It’s an interesting idea which could become increasingly common.

Owned by Clayton Klaver, the business allows people from the area or who travel to Missouri to enjoy what it’s like to drive a classic. Some rent a car to take on Route 66, completing a lifelong dream. Others want a classic to drive to and from their wedding. High school seniors rent them to use as a backdrop for their graduation photos. Couples use the rides for a unique date night. And there are those who used to own these classics back when they were new, wanting to reminisce about the past.

The six vehicles available to rent are a 1964 Ford Galaxie 500, 1966 Ford Mustang, 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner, 1964 Buick Skylark, 1959 Ford F100, 1964 1/2 Ford Mustang, and 1967 Ford Mustang. Yes, while the Fords obviously dominate the lineup, the man at least as one Mopar and one GM product, hopefully with more coming in the future.

Klaver told a local news outlet his original idea with this unique classic car rental service was to cater to Europeans visiting Route 66. The Air Force veteran says these American beauties are so expensive on the other side of the Atlantic, he thought it would be the only way Europeans could afford to experience them. But the business has expanded well beyond that scope.

There are of course some catches to renting one of these classic cars. Klaver says you’re limited to 200 miles of driving a day, with a $0.75 per mile charge beyond that. He also won’t rent the cars during the winter months, preferring to keep them stored safely when the weather is inclement.

Source: Wane.com

