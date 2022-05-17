Florence Kathleen “Kay” Mellor, 77, Festus

Don W. Komlos, 63, of Arnold died May 11, 2022. Mr. Komlos was an employee of Flooring Systems Inc. Born Jan. 19, 1959, he was the son of Joan (Glacken) and John Komlos. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife: Diane Mayer; four children: Jason Komlos, Tanya (Lee) Schoneman, Doug (Carolyn) Mayer and Danny Mayer; three siblings: John (Linda) Komlos, Ron (Sandy) Komlos and Joani (Michael) Waldwell; four grandchildren: Chace Komlos, Macayla Komlos, Charlotte Mayer and Julia Mayer; and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by a grandson: Zachary Sept.
