Indiana State

NE Indiana Regional Coordinating Council plans for transportation trends 2 decades ahead

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NIRCC is working to get out ahead of trends so that...

Indiana State Police launch 'Click It or Ticket' campaign

INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) — Indiana State Police will be conducting high-visibility patrols and emphasize motorists to buckle up in their new iteration of the "Click It or Ticket" campaign. Another emphasis of the campaign is making sure children are properly fastened into their car seats. According to the National Highway...
INDIANA STATE
Jury verdict in Cohen Hancz-Barron quadruple murder trial delayed

The State of Indiana is trying 22-year-old Cohen Hancz-Barron for for the deaths of a mother and her three children last year. No verdict in day 1 of deliberations in Cohen Hancz-Barron quadruple murder trial. The State of Indiana is trying 22-year-old Cohen Hancz-Barron for for the deaths of a...
INDIANA STATE

