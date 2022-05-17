Coppell ISD Mother Accuses District of Not Being Transparent in Chokehold Incident

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Police Department has placed Corporal James Howard on administrative leave after his arrest on charges involving an alleged domestic violence incident, which happened while he was off-duty. The Rio Grande County Sheriff's Department in Colorado contacted the department on May 15 regarding his arrest. They immediately began an administrative investigation, according to a news release. Corporal Howard, a 26 year veteran of the department, was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during the course of their ongoing criminal and administrative investigations.In a statement, the department said, "The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior; therefore, a thorough investigation to collect and review the facts and the circumstances of these allegations will be conducted."Corporal Howard was assigned to the Weapons Range at the time of his arrest.

