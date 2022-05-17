More precise diagnoses and personalized therapies due to hyperpolarized nuclear magnetic resonance
Hyperpolarized nuclear magnetic resonance enables major medical advances in molecular diagnostics, for example for cardiovascular diseases or cancer therapy. Within the framework of the EU collaborative project "MetaboliQs," seven partners coordinated by Fraunhofer IAF and NVision developed a microscopy method which, for the first time, enables the analysis of metabolic processes...medicalxpress.com
Comments / 0