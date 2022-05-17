ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

More precise diagnoses and personalized therapies due to hyperpolarized nuclear magnetic resonance

By Science X staff
MedicalXpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyperpolarized nuclear magnetic resonance enables major medical advances in molecular diagnostics, for example for cardiovascular diseases or cancer therapy. Within the framework of the EU collaborative project "MetaboliQs," seven partners coordinated by Fraunhofer IAF and NVision developed a microscopy method which, for the first time, enables the analysis of metabolic processes...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Fecal Transplants Reverse Hallmarks of Aging in the Gut, Eyes, and Brain

In the quest for eternal youth, poo transplants may seem like an unlikely way to reverse the aging process. However, scientists at the Quadram Institute and the University of East Anglia have provided evidence, from research in mice, that transplanting fecal microbiota from young into old mice can reverse the hallmarks of aging in the gut, eyes, and brain.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Kidney protein as potential target for treating autoimmune diseases

Approximately 23.5 million people in the U.S. have an autoimmune disease, and some studies suggest that number could be rising. New research using a mouse model for multiple sclerosis has uncovered a potential new area to explore for possible treatments for autoimmune disorders. The study is published ahead of print in the American Journal of Physiology-Cell Physiology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Deadly Venom is Being Turned into Life-Saving Medical Treatments

Researchers continue to explore ways to turn deadly venom into life-saving drugs. Several papers on the subject have recently been published and BioSpace takes a look at them below. Venom is typically made up of very complex chemicals, and it’s fairly common for them to be evaluated for use as...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#Diagnoses#Hyperpolarized#Eu#Phip#The European Union
Futurity

‘Village doctors’ can improve blood pressure for rural patients

Training community health workers on how to prescribe and adjust anti-hypertension medications and how to coach people to better manage their blood pressure could significantly benefit patients with high blood pressure in rural areas, researchers report. High blood pressure is a leading cause of heart disease and early death, but...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cancer
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Drug combination reduces the risk of asthma attacks

A global study of asthma patients by Rutgers and an international team of researchers found a combination of two drugs dramatically reduces the chances of suffering an asthma attack. Results from the clinical trial called MANDALA, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, show that a combination of albuterol,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

Magnetic nanoparticles in biological vehicles individually characterized for the first time

Imagine a tiny vehicle with a nanomagnetic structure, which can be steered through the human body via external magnetic fields. Arriving at its destination, the vehicle may release a drug, or heat up cancer cells without affecting healthy tissue. Scientists of different disciplines are working on this vision. A multidisciplinary research group at Universidad del País Vasco, Leioa, Spain, explores the talents of so-called magnetotactic bacteria, which have the surprising property of forming magnetic iron oxide nanoparticles inside their cells. These particles, with diameters of around 50 nanometers (100 times smaller than blood cells), arrange, within the bacterium, into a chain. The Spanish team is pursuing the idea of using such "magnetic bacteria" as magnetic hyperthermia agents to treat cancer: Steered to the cancer site, the magnetic nanostructures are to be heated by external fields in order to burn the cancer cells.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

COVID mortality age patterns changed significantly during pandemic

Early in the pandemic, older populations in the United States suffered the greatest death toll from COVID-19. But Penn demographers Irma Elo and Samuel Preston, with Boston University's Andrew Stokes and others, wanted to understand whether this mortality pattern changed as the pandemic continued. In a paper published in JAMA...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Hope for treatments against hearing loss as 10 genes identified

Researchers led by King's College London, Karolinska Institute and Erasmus University have identified 10 new genes linked with hearing loss and located the part of the ear affected. The findings, published today in American Journal of Human Genetics, cast doubt on the understanding that age-related hearing impairment originates mainly from...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy