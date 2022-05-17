ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3D-printed acoustic holograms against Alzheimer's or Parkinson's

By Universitat Politècnica de València
MedicalXpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holograms designed by the team of researchers from UPV and CSIC allow the opening of the blood brain barrier selectively, efficiently and in a highly focused manner, facilitating the administration of therapeutic drugs to treat pathologies that affect the central nervous system. As explained by Francisco Camarena, researcher...

medicalxpress.com

WebMD

Are Ants the Future of Cancer Detection?

Cancer diagnosis is frightening, invasive, time-consuming, and expensive. And more than 1.6 million people get that cancer diagnosis every year in the United States. That’s a lot of biopsies and a lot of looking at cells under highly sensitive microscopes. . But what if detecting cancer in those samples...
CANCER
biospace.com

Scientists Trip Over Potential Breakthrough in Dementia Research

A study published in Nature Communications this month describes how researchers at the United Kingdom Research Institute at the University of Cambridge stumbled upon a potential target of dementia research. Initially, the goal was to investigate whether the protein misfolding seen in neurodegenerative diseases is caused by stress placed upon...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Hope for treatments against hearing loss as 10 genes identified

Researchers led by King's College London, Karolinska Institute and Erasmus University have identified 10 new genes linked with hearing loss and located the part of the ear affected. The findings, published today in American Journal of Human Genetics, cast doubt on the understanding that age-related hearing impairment originates mainly from...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

Precursor of spine and brain forms passively

Researchers at ETH Zurich have conducted a detailed study of neurulation—how the neural tube forms during embryonic development. They conclude that this happens less actively than previously thought. This also has implications for understanding defects such as spina bifida. In the human embryo, the neural tube forms between the...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumors#Holograms#Alzheimer#Parkinson#Upv#Csic
MedicalXpress

Study in mice suggests that COVID-19 increases risk of developing Parkinson's disease

Brain fog, headaches, and insomnia are some of the neurological symptoms doctors have observed in COVID-19 patients. Neurological sequelae after a viral infection is not new—in fact, following the 1918 influenza pandemic, it took almost a decade for patients to present with the neurological syndrome called "post-encephalic parkinsonism." But, the mechanisms by which viruses impact the brain are poorly understood. Now, Jefferson and collaborators show, in a new study performed in mice, that the SARS-CoV-2 virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic could increase the risk of brain degeneration seen in Parkinson's disease.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Drug combination reduces the risk of asthma attacks

A global study of asthma patients by Rutgers and an international team of researchers found a combination of two drugs dramatically reduces the chances of suffering an asthma attack. Results from the clinical trial called MANDALA, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, show that a combination of albuterol,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IFLScience

Scientists Bring Life To Eyes That Died Five Hours Earlier

For many of us today, death will not be the end. We don’t mean that in a metaphysical sense – and this isn’t a weirdly calm preamble to announcing the onset of a zombie apocalypse – we’re talking about organ donation. Thanks to this life-saving procedure, a good number of us may literally still be pumping iron, posing and, um, pooping, long after we die.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

How do our eyes stay focused on what we reach for? Researchers uncover how our gaze is 'anchored' in the brain

Keeping our eyes focused on what we reach for, whether it be an item at the grocery store or a ground ball on the baseball field, may appear seamless, but, in fact, is due to a complex neurological process involving intricate timing and coordination. In a newly published study in the journal Nature, a team of researchers sheds additional light on the machinations that ensure we don't look away from where we are reaching.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

COVID mortality age patterns changed significantly during pandemic

Early in the pandemic, older populations in the United States suffered the greatest death toll from COVID-19. But Penn demographers Irma Elo and Samuel Preston, with Boston University's Andrew Stokes and others, wanted to understand whether this mortality pattern changed as the pandemic continued. In a paper published in JAMA...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

Magnetic nanoparticles in biological vehicles individually characterized for the first time

Imagine a tiny vehicle with a nanomagnetic structure, which can be steered through the human body via external magnetic fields. Arriving at its destination, the vehicle may release a drug, or heat up cancer cells without affecting healthy tissue. Scientists of different disciplines are working on this vision. A multidisciplinary research group at Universidad del País Vasco, Leioa, Spain, explores the talents of so-called magnetotactic bacteria, which have the surprising property of forming magnetic iron oxide nanoparticles inside their cells. These particles, with diameters of around 50 nanometers (100 times smaller than blood cells), arrange, within the bacterium, into a chain. The Spanish team is pursuing the idea of using such "magnetic bacteria" as magnetic hyperthermia agents to treat cancer: Steered to the cancer site, the magnetic nanostructures are to be heated by external fields in order to burn the cancer cells.
CANCER
biospace.com

Scientists Rejuvenate Skin Cells by 30 Years, with Pioneering Potential

As previously reported by BioSpace, a group of scientists from The Babraham Institute in the United Kingdom was able to successfully rejuvenate skin cells by a full 30 years. The research team published a study in eLife Sciences last month describing their process of using induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) reprogramming to reverse aging effects at the cellular level.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Kidney protein as potential target for treating autoimmune diseases

Approximately 23.5 million people in the U.S. have an autoimmune disease, and some studies suggest that number could be rising. New research using a mouse model for multiple sclerosis has uncovered a potential new area to explore for possible treatments for autoimmune disorders. The study is published ahead of print in the American Journal of Physiology-Cell Physiology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New research maps how the brain changes during depression treatment

For the first time, researchers have shown what happens to the brain when a person receives a depression treatment known as repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS). The results were published today in the American Journal of Psychiatry. rTMS is a depression treatment typically used when other approaches—such as medications—haven't been...
MENTAL HEALTH

