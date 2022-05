Maine Game Wardens said they have recovered the body of a 78-year-old Masardis man Tuesday morning after searching through the night. Donald Whipple was reported missing at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday night. He had gone fishing on the Aroostook River in Masardis around 7:00 p.m. on Monday. Wardens said his family reported him missing after they started searching for him when he did not return.

