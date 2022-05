A mom of two recently took to TikTok to reveal how the infant formula shortages in the United States affect children with food hypersensitivities. Since being posted last week, Kayzie Weedman's video has received more than 1.5 million views, 91,400 likes and more than 10,000 comments about the baby formula shortage that's been going since March. She begins the video by pointing out how more people need to speak out about the ongoing crisis and how it affects people's lives. Weedman mentions that while you'd normally walk into your local grocery store and expect to see heaps of baby formula, now the shelves are absolutely bare when you go in.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO