In the 40 years since Dancin’ closed on Broadway, countless revivals and tours of Bob Fosse’s shows have come and gone, Sweet Charity, Damn Yankees and Pippin, among them. The 1996 revival of Chicago is still running. Dancin’, however, has always been MIA, despite its equally sexy shimmer. Now, after years of false starts, Dancin’ is finally headed for its first Broadway revival. The show, which has been workshopping at San Diego’s Old Globe theater since March, recently opened there for a preview run that’s been extended through June 5. Producers are aiming for a fall or spring 2023 opening in New York.More from The Hollywood ReporterPeabody Awards: Dan Rather Recognized With...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO