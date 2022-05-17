Why Small Businesses Matter in Wilton: Hair4Good

You're Invited! S A T U R D A Y, J U N E 1 0 th, 10 am - 4 pm. The Brewster-Carmel Garden Club is hosting a spring garden tour - join us for this fun filled and enjoyable day!. In this drive-it-yourself tour participant’s travel to five gardens showcased throughout Brewster and Carmel neighborhoods. Be inspired by an amazing variety of gardens: perennial, shade, woodland, alpine rock, cottage and more. Be refreshed and delighted by ponds, fountains, streams, and waterfalls. Relax to the music of a melodious Celtic harp and enjoy displayed artwork. Learn how to transform your property, get composting tips, and have your gardening questions answered. Plus, a garden giveaway you won't want to miss!

