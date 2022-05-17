Why Small Businesses Matter in Wilton: Hair4Good

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity...
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Learning Streams!
This season Ridgefield Apartments will be participating in the “No Mow May” initiative. The purpose is to protect and foster the local bee population. By not cutting the lawn area connecting our buildings at 76, 84, and 86 Governor Street and 62 Prospect Ridge we will create several acres of wild meadow to act as a pollinator pathway.
The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk is elevating its complete guest experience by integrating the Tessitura ticketing and membership platform and SSA Group’s food services, while also bringing these key operations into alignment with the Aquarium’s mission of environmental conservation. With the two new partnerships, the Aquarium improves the...
The Darien Chamber is proud to announce two Chamber members who have been awarded Westfair Communication’s “40 Under Forty” for Fairfield County! The award goes to individuals who are over 25 and under 40 years of age, a dynamic industry leader who is part of the county’s business growth and lives or works in Fairfield County. Congratulations to David Wagner of Sipstirs and Tim Harvey of Grieb’s Pharmacy in Darien.
Editor's note: here on HamletHub, we are excited to introduce you to the team at Effectv! Over the next few months, we will spotlight local Effectv employees and learn about what they love about their community, their job, and working with local small businesses. Meet the Local Effectv Team!. Jeff...
You're Invited! S A T U R D A Y, J U N E 1 0 th, 10 am - 4 pm. The Brewster-Carmel Garden Club is hosting a spring garden tour - join us for this fun filled and enjoyable day!. In this drive-it-yourself tour participant’s travel to five gardens showcased throughout Brewster and Carmel neighborhoods. Be inspired by an amazing variety of gardens: perennial, shade, woodland, alpine rock, cottage and more. Be refreshed and delighted by ponds, fountains, streams, and waterfalls. Relax to the music of a melodious Celtic harp and enjoy displayed artwork. Learn how to transform your property, get composting tips, and have your gardening questions answered. Plus, a garden giveaway you won't want to miss!
Fairfield County Bank donated $5,000 to the Norwalk Art Space. The Norwalk Art Space was founded and designed by Alexandra Davern Korry, a New York City M&A Lawyer, educator, civil rights advocate, and Westport resident. Korry aimed to create an art space that would enhance educational opportunities for under-served students, promote under-represented local artists, and provide the public a space to enjoy art and music.
Danbury Student and Business Connection (DSABC) will be honoring graduating mentors from the Danbury Public Schools and Henry Abbott Technical School at its annual End of Year Breakfast on June 2, 2022, 8:30 AM - 10:30 AM at the Amber Room Colonnade. DSABC has identified 8 eligible seniors to receive...
Connecticut Press Club Announces Communications Contest Winners. The Connecticut Press Club is proud to announce its 2021 Communication Contest award winners. Winners were notified by email, and the Club will salute them with an awards ceremony and celebration on June 8th. The professional contest is held annually and spans 61...
The Stamford Symphony announced that it has rebranded itself as Orchestra Lumos, effective immediately. This rebrand, far from a superficial or merely aesthetic transformation, is a complete makeover of the institution from top to bottom, with significant changes implemented to its mission, programming, and education & community engagement. As Orchestra...
Downtown Ridgefield has announced the winners of the community Scavenger Hunt which took place during the Spring Stroll last weekend. Thank you to all who participated and congratulations to the following winners:. 1st Aurura Garguilo. 2nd Nevin Runk. 3rd Emory Strom. Participants searched for Chalk Art in twenty downtown locations,...
Kim Healy pledges to bring common-sense, results and to bring people together to build a better Connecticut. Wilton Selectwoman, Kim Healy, was nominated last night by a unanimous vote of delegates at the 42nd House District Republican Convention. The district was formed in the recent statewide redistricting initiative to include all of Wilton and parts of New Canaan and Ridgefield.
Bridgeport, CT - Housatonic Community College (HCC) hosted a Careers in Manufacturing Expo 2022 on May 4, connecting 28 manufacturing firms from Connecticut with those interested in the field and prospective employees. A whopping 300 job seekers and students attended the free event to discover in-demand manufacturing positions, learn about...
Keeping You Secure: ow to Detect Fraud & Avoid a Scam. Consumers lost $8.5 billion to fraud last year, up 70% over 2020 - Federal Trade Commission. Identity theft can be crippling and with fraud on the rise, Fairfield County Bank wants to make sure you are armed with the information you need to protect yourself.
The Putnam County Mother’s Day Weekend fundraiser to help the Ukrainian refugees in Poland was a big success, organizers said. “So many people donated and so many people volunteered to help, it was just amazing,” said Sylwia Wojcik, a Mahopac resident and native of Poland, who worked with Putnam County government officials to create the three-day event. “People just kept coming. They donated a little bit of everything – baby products, clothing, shampoos, first aid kits – everything.”
Michelin-starred Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten will debut his first restaurant in Connecticut in late Spring 2022. Located on the iconic Greenwich Avenue, Happy Monkey will showcase Latin cuisine with a Jean-Georges flair, enchanting guests with adventurous flavors and ever-changing, sustainable offerings served in a casual, fun atmosphere. Admired for his acumen...
Ridgefield’s Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 30th is ready to step off at 11:30 and as promised, it will be a grand parade with six marching bands, an Army reserve unit, local town officials, 60 organizations, and a flyover. Commander George Besse, American Legion Post 78, just announced...
CAES and DEEP Anticipate Heavy Spongy Moth* Defoliation in Litchfield County this Spring. *NOTE: Recent Name Change from Gypsy Moth to Spongy Moth per the Entomological Society of America (explanation & link below) Connecticut’s Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) are cautioning residences in...
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Over 2,500 Sacred Heart University students received diplomas today at two separate commencement ceremonies held at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport. The SHU class of 2022 includes 1,385 undergraduates who earned bachelor’s and associate’s degrees and 1,200 graduate students who earned master’s degrees, professional certificates and doctorate...
Bridgeport, CT - On Tuesday, May 3, leaders from Patriot Bank visited Housatonic Community College (HCC) for a scholarship luncheon with HCC leadership and Patriot Bank scholarship recipients. For the past five years, Patriot Bank has supported high-achieving, low-income HCC students with scholarship grants. At the luncheon, students shared personal...
Comments / 0