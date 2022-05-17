Master plan to improve Marathon Park and surrounding areas to be unveiled Tuesday evening

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry and Westside Master Plan consulting firm MSA Professional Solutions unveiled four possible options Tuesday to improve the area that includes Marathon Park, the UW Stevens Point Wausau campus and the property that currently houses the Transportation Department.
CONLEY COMMENTARY (WSAU) – I’ve said for more than a year now that the redevelopment of the Wausau Center Mall is a boondoggle. It remains to be seen if people will flock to the townhouses and apartments, or if businesses will rush to fill the mixed use retail and office space being built there.
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Rhinelander is breaking ground on a project that improves one of its popular parks. Upgrades to Hodag Park are creating more community gathering spaces. Construction has begun in Rhinelander’s largest park, Hodag Park. “Having come off a really long winter, it’s really...
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) — A massive new industrial building is headed to the Village of Wrightstown. “This is a huge deal for Wrightstown,” said Village Administrator Travis Coenen. “It truly shows how innovative as a small community we are.”. What is currently a giant plot of land...
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau’s Public Health and Safety Committee voted Tuesday night to approve a permanent change to a city ordinance that would allow the parks department to have goats within city parks. Last summer, the Wausau/Marathon County Parks and Recreations Department brought in a herd of goats...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Registration will close Friday, May 20 for Mid-State Technical College’s annual College Camp. Students entering grades sixth-eighth are invited to the one-day camp to learn about careers through education. There is a $40 registration fee that covers the event, including all sessions, snacks, lunch,...
Several building projects are progressing in the City of Marshfield. Phase 1 of Marshfield Utilities’ new building has been completed and they’re now working on phase 2. Also, a new addition to ProVision Partners Cooperative, 2327 W. Veterans Pkwy, will soon be underway. A new multi-tenant commercial building...
The Appleton Parks and Rec Department is still hiring for summer 2022. The ceremony was held during National Police Week. There was a brush fire on the Fox Valley Technical College campus Tuesday, but it was intentionally set.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has several major projects underway in the Northwoods. One of the most heavily trafficked ones is on Highway 51 in Lincoln County. Construction crews are paving the section between the Marathon County line to the County K exit in Merrill. There will also be work...
(WSAW) - When a child enters the world, someone -- or several people -- has to provide care for them. For most families today, to say it is a challenge to navigate a lack of accessible, affordable, quality child care options is an understatement. “Childcare has pretty much always been...
The Appleton Parks and Rec Department is still hiring for summer 2022. The ceremony was held during National Police Week. There was a brush fire on the Fox Valley Technical College campus Tuesday, but it was intentionally set. Updated: 3 hours ago. Massive muskies up to 58 inches long splash...
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Policing Task Force will host a public hearing Wednesday night to present its final draft recommendations. The task force was formed in September of 2020 and has been evaluating the police department’s policies and procedures, reviewing data, and evaluating needs. With the help of the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service, the task force has held a series of community engagement activities including public listening sessions, a survey, and focus groups to gain a better understanding of the community’s perception of the department.
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A Peregrine falcon named Tuck who had lived several years at the Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield has died. Marshfield city staff said Tuck was euthanized due to his deteriorating physical condition and perceived quality of life. Tuck was welcomed to the zoo in 2011 as an...
After a two-year hiatus, the North Central Wisconsin Master Gardener Plant Sale returned to Wausau Saturday at Marathon Park. Customers lined up early for the 7 a.m. start and the event, known by planting enthusiasts throughout the area, as the “unofficial start of summer planting,” was well attended.
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - About 7,000 homes were without power Wednesday night after a line of storms moved through northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Areas hardest hit included just north of Duluth, as well as Iron County, Wisconsin and Gogebic County in the UP. Crews from Minnesota Power, Lake Country...
MERRILL – Weinbrenner Shoe Company, Inc. is expanding its operations into an abandoned industrial site, with help from the city of Merrill and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC.) WEDC is supporting Weinbrenner’s rehabilitating and occupying the long-dormant facility with a $250,000 Idle Sites Redevelopment Grant. The city of...
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers appointed a Black River Memorial Hospital executive to the Rural Health Department Council. Nicole Schweitzer, who is physical medicine and rehabilitation at BRMH, will serve until June 1, 2025 on the council, which makes recommendations to the Department of Commerce on improving health-care delivery in rural communities and evaluating links...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Construction is underway on West Mason Street, as two recognizable businesses will have new locations. Arby’s and Scooter’s Coffee are the two businesses that construction has started on. The location is on West Mason Street, right across from Burlington. On Scooter’s website,...
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Monday, patients at Wausau’s VA Clinic will be seen at a new clinic in Rothschild. Work began in March 2021 to convert the former Shopko location into a health clinic for veterans. Since the Shopko building is so much bigger than the previous location, the VA will also offer new programs.
Comments / 0