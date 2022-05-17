Master plan to improve Marathon Park and surrounding areas to be unveiled Tuesday evening

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Policing Task Force will host a public hearing Wednesday night to present its final draft recommendations. The task force was formed in September of 2020 and has been evaluating the police department’s policies and procedures, reviewing data, and evaluating needs. With the help of the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service, the task force has held a series of community engagement activities including public listening sessions, a survey, and focus groups to gain a better understanding of the community’s perception of the department.

1 DAY AGO