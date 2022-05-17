ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Master plan to improve Marathon Park and surrounding areas to be unveiled Tuesday evening

By Heather Poltrock
WSAW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A public informational meeting will be held Tuesday evening to give people the opportunity to see design plans for improvement to...

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry and Westside Master Plan consulting firm MSA Professional Solutions unveiled four possible options Tuesday to improve the area that includes Marathon Park, the UW Stevens Point Wausau campus and the property that currently houses the Transportation Department.
Wausau Policing Task Force to hold public hearing Wednesday night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Policing Task Force will host a public hearing Wednesday night to present its final draft recommendations. The task force was formed in September of 2020 and has been evaluating the police department’s policies and procedures, reviewing data, and evaluating needs. With the help of the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service, the task force has held a series of community engagement activities including public listening sessions, a survey, and focus groups to gain a better understanding of the community’s perception of the department.
