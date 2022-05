The Cannon Falls boys and girls golf teams both competed in a pair of meets this past week. The Bomber boys had their second Hiawatha Valley League conference meet of the season and then went to Rochester on Thursday for a triangular. Meanwhile, the Cannon Falls girls competed in the Somerby Invitational at Somerby Golf Club in Byron on Monday and then had their second HVL meet on Thursday.

CANNON FALLS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO