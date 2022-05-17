ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, CO

Louisville police investigate stabbing at Steel Ranch Apartments

By Mitchell Byars
coloradohometownweekly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisville police are investigating a stabbing that reportedly happened after a large fight at an apartment complex pool on Sunday. According to a release, officers were called at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday to the...

www.coloradohometownweekly.com

CBS Denver

Man Stabbed, Others Hurt In Assault At Louisville Apartment Complex

(CBS4) – An assault that involved several people took place near an apartment pool in Louisville over the weekend, and police are reaching out to the public for tips as they investigate what happened. A man was stabbed and had to be treated at the hospital, and several other people sustained minor injuries. The fight happened at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Sunday in the Steel Ranch Apartments complex at 1796 Steel Street. Police said they aren’t sure how many people were actually involved, but they said there were adults and juveniles present. Police called it an isolated incident. They said they believe there’s no threat to the public related to it at this time. Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Detective Haymore at 303-335-4616 or loganh@louisvilleco.gov.
LOUISVILLE, CO
CBS Denver

Hit & Run Fatal Accident Kills Pedestrian At Frequent Panhandler Intersection

By Anna Maria Basquez (CBS4) – A man was killed by an SUV late Tuesday at the corner of East Colfax Avenue and North Birch Street. The intersection is known by frequent travelers in the area as one many people would stand at with cardboard signs to ask for help. The accident occurred at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. “The pedestrian, an adult male, was on Colfax Avenue when he was struck by a dark-colored sport utility vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe, which left the scene of the crash without rendering aid,” Officer Kurt Barnes, of the Denver Police Department, said in a statement. “A second vehicle may have also struck the pedestrian, a white sedan, unknown make or model. The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Denver Police Department or Crime Stoppers, at 720.913.STOP (7867).
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Motorcyclist dies following I-70 crash

A motorcyclist died in a crash on Interstate 70 on Friday, Denver police announced Tuesday. The crash occurred west of I-270 and closed I-70 at Havana. As of Tuesday afternoon, police had not said what led up to the crash. Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner will release the motorcyclist's...
DENVER, CO
