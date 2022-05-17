Louisville police investigate stabbing at Steel Ranch Apartments

(CBS4) – An assault that involved several people took place near an apartment pool in Louisville over the weekend, and police are reaching out to the public for tips as they investigate what happened. A man was stabbed and had to be treated at the hospital, and several other people sustained minor injuries. The fight happened at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Sunday in the Steel Ranch Apartments complex at 1796 Steel Street. Police said they aren’t sure how many people were actually involved, but they said there were adults and juveniles present. Police called it an isolated incident. They said they believe there’s no threat to the public related to it at this time. Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Detective Haymore at 303-335-4616 or loganh@louisvilleco.gov.

