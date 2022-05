Click here to read the full article. Chris Brown has scored a multi-year residency at Drai’s Las Vegas. In his return to the west coast city, the R&B star will be the first artist at Drai’s LIVE to perform on a custom stage that is transparent and consists of two levels. Although Brown helped popularize the program after the concert series’ launch in 2015, Drai hopes his self-designed set will lead to an enhanced concert experience.More from VIBE.comChris Brown Shares Release Date And Cover Art For New Album, 'Breezy'Casanova Pleads Guilty To Racketeering And Drug Charges, Faces Up To 60 Years...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO