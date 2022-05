BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local officials provided an update Monday afternoon, regarding Saturday’s mass shooting in Buffalo. Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia confirmed the alleged shooter was in Buffalo in early March of this year, presumably to scout the location before the attack. He also said the investigation will be very lengthy and the scene is still being processed, adding that warrants have already been obtained an executed.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO