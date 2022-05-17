Cayuga County Will No Longer Report Active COVID Cases

The Court appointed taskmaster released his draft of New York’s new congressional districts on Monday and some Auburn leaders aren’t happy. According to The Citizen, City Clerk Chuck Mason and Councilors Terry Cuddy and Jimmy Gianettino are asking State Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister to reject the congressional and Senate maps. The proposed 24th Congressional district would put all of Cayuga County in the same district as Phelps, Penn Yan, Canandaigua, and Sodus, a move which the three say is bad for the city and county as they’ve traditionally been in the same district as neighboring Onondaga County.

AUBURN, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO