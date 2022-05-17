ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayuga County, NY

Cayuga County Will No Longer Report Active COVID Cases

By Lucas Day
 2 days ago
The Cayuga County Health Department will no longer include in their COVID updates the number of active cases in mandatory isolation. The number reflected...

Related
NewsChannel 36

Steuben County addresses high COVID-19 cases

(WENY)-- Steuben County has seen a rise in COVID cases over the last few weeks, with 588 new cases reported on Monday. While the positive numbers are increasing, and numbers of positive cases most likely higher due to unreported positive at home tests, Steuben County's Public Health Director Darlene Smith says that hospitalizations and deaths are very low.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Leaders Want Judge to Reject Proposed Congressional Maps

The Court appointed taskmaster released his draft of New York’s new congressional districts on Monday and some Auburn leaders aren’t happy. According to The Citizen, City Clerk Chuck Mason and Councilors Terry Cuddy and Jimmy Gianettino are asking State Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister to reject the congressional and Senate maps. The proposed 24th Congressional district would put all of Cayuga County in the same district as Phelps, Penn Yan, Canandaigua, and Sodus, a move which the three say is bad for the city and county as they’ve traditionally been in the same district as neighboring Onondaga County.
AUBURN, NY
Health
WNBF News Radio 1290

Broome Health Dr. & Local Hospitals Concerned About COVID Surge

Broome County Health Department and area hospital officials are expressing concern about an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in recent days. United Health Services Hospitals, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Broome Health Director Mary McFadden say the latest, highly contagious, Omicron subvariant is responsible for the surge in many regions, including in Broome and more people are ending up in intensive care.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Public Hearing on Proposed Budget

The City of Auburn will hold a public hearing Thursday on the city manager’s proposed budget for fiscal 2022-2023. The hearing begins at 5:00p at City Hall. Email your written comments using the online contact page at the following link of the City website: www.auburnny.gov/citybudgetcomment. Direct mail your written...
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

School Budgets Approved in Seneca County

In Waterloo the $45.7 million dollar budget was approved by a vote of 257 to 185. Renee Thomas, Coreen Lowry, and Wendy DiSanto were elected to 3-year terms on the Board of Education. Budget Vote & Board of Education Election Results. On Tuesday, May 17, the Waterloo Central School District...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Americans can order 8 more free, at-home rapid COVID-19 tests

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Americans can order eight more free, at-home rapid COVID-19 antigen tests. This brings the total number of free test kits offered to 16 per household after families had other opportunities to order free tests in January and March. During that January rollout, nearly half of...
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Nation’s first fully electrified conference center to open in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Ithaca is one step closer to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 with the announcement of Ithaca’s new downtown Conference Center being fossil fuel-free. The Downtown Ithaca Local Development Corporation, DILDC, recently decided to make the conference center’s commercial kitchen all-electric, being the first of its kind in the […]
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Residents Approve Proposed School Budget

The Geneva City School District proposed budget passed with over 78 percent voter approval on Tuesday. Candidates Christen Davis and Emily Fisher won election to five-year terms on the school board. “I am thankful to all of our voters for their support of Geneva’s staff and students,” said Acting Superintendent...
GENEVA, NY
whcuradio.com

Proposal to ban homeless camping in Ithaca met with opposition

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A potential policy would prohibit homeless people from camping on Ithaca city land. City leaders met with the Tompkins County Health and Human Services Committee on Monday to preview the policy. It’s designed to complement the plan to build a centralized homeless encampment. Committee...
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Lyons Man Accused of Misuse of Food Stamps

A 50-year-old Lyons man was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation by the Wayne County Department of Social Services. Shawn Baker is accused of allowing two other people to use his SNAP benefits card in the amount of $542.22, which violates the agreement. He has been charged with petit larceny and misuse of food stamps.
LYONS, NY
localsyr.com

State police looking for missing Cayuga County teen

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Police needs your help in locating a missing teen from Cayuga County. Madison Weeks, age 15, is missing from 6228 Lake St., Cayuga, NY. Madison was last seen on Tuesday, May 17th, at approximately 4:00 p.m., leaving her residence to go play basketball.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate-Crouse merger will raise wait times, healthcare costs (Your Letters)

Sen. Rachel May said the merger of SUNY Upstate Medical University and Crouse Hospital “makes a lot of sense” given shortages of healthcare staff. Dr. Robert Dracker, president of the Onondaga County Medical Society, hopes the merger and elimination of some duplicative services improves patient care (“Syracuse hospital merger: Upstate and Crouse, once fierce rivals, unite to grow stronger (analysis),” April 15, 2022). I totally disagree. Yes, resulting layoffs will be delayed by the never-say-die Covid-19 ongoing pandemic/epidemic, but ultimately they will occur as duplicative services are eliminated.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Anti-CRT school board candidates look for wins across NY state

NEW YORK (TND) — School board elections are taking place all over New York Tuesday, and a list of anti-critical race theory (CRT) candidates are hoping for big wins. The 1776 project, an organization that sprouted to counter the liberal 1619 Project, published a tweet Tuesday afternoon with a list of candidates it was endorsing in the state’s school board elections, arguing they “will stand against woke CRT madness.”
EDUCATION
