Locals Indulge as Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Makes its Return

By DJ Digital
 5 days ago

Happy Mexican Pizza Day!

Taco Bell’s beloved Mexican Pizza makes its return this week and some of the biggest fans are indulging early. Over the weekend, we told you that the Mexican Pizza would be returning this Thursday (5/19) after being yanked from Taco Bell’s menu back in 2020 but loyalty members could snag it early beginning today.

Well, today is the day and Mexican Pizza lovers are already calling it “Mexican Pizza Day.”

Some Acadiana residents managed to get their hands on the coveted Mexican Pizza as early as this weekend. Lori Dupuis grabbed Mexican Pizzas for herself and the family over the weekend after seeing that they were available in Opelousas.

So, was it as delicious as she remembered it to be?

According to Dupuis, it was “exactly the same—in all its messy, crispy, overly bean-filled, light on the meat glory.”

Apparently, the messier, the better when it comes to the Mexican Pizza.

I’m sure we’ll see more photos and testimonials begin to surface as Mexican Pizza fans are packing into drive-thru lines to celebrate the return of one of the hottest Taco Bell menu items of all time.

Even people who have never tried one are getting in the game.

Have you tried a Mexican Pizza yet?

If so, let us know if it still “hits” like it used to.

