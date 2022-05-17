Lafayette Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested After Chase

Lafayette Police Department, Facebook

A suspect accused of threatening to shoot a woman and then ramming her car off the road is now in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

U. S. Marshals and Lafayette police arrested Jason Batiste after a chase. That chase ended in Henderson when authorities caught Batiste and arrested him. He is facing attempted first-degree murder and violation of a protective order charges.

Jason Batiste (Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office)

According to Lafayette police investigator, the charges stem from an incident that happened in the early morning hours of May 9 at a business on Louisiana Avenue between Alexander Street and Interstate 10. Investigators say Batiste threatened to kill the victim by shooter her. According to investigators, Batiste left but returned to the scene later. Investigators say when he returned, Batiste rammed the victim’s car, causing the car to go off the road, hit a tree, and flip into a ditch.

The victim suffered minor injuries in that crash.

Batiste remains in jail. No bond has been set. His initial court date is set for Friday at 8:30 a.m.

