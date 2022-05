According to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, there is no health threat to the public based on a case of hepatitis A diagnosed in Roanoke last week Luigi’s Gourmet Italian Restaurant on Brambleton Avenue. District director Dr. Cynthia Morrow confirmed that during a briefing this morning. Morrow also said most of the Hepatitis cases seen in the region come from those with substance abuse issues that are using needles to inject drugs.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO