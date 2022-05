ALABASTER—When Carmen Shyken first opened Bugs + Bees Boutique, she envisioned something that she wanted for her two daughters—high quality clothing at a reasonable price. Shyken left her banking job to pursue the dream of owning her own business, which she operated out of her home for about 18 months. Then, on April 20, 2022, she opened her first brick and mortar location at 470 First St. SW in Alabaster.

ALABASTER, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO