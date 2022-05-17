ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Allbirds just launched their comfiest and lightest running shoe yet

By Ruby McAuliffe
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z8eHr_0fgxuq3f00

Make way for the king of performance shoes , as Allbirds is here — and the brand is brining their newest launch with them.

On May 5, the shoe brand announced its latest running shoe, the Tree Flyer ($160) . As of May 17, it is officially available to shop, and we are sprinting to the brand’s website to get our hands on a pair.

This all new Allbirds style is lighter, can go further and introduces brand new midsole innovation called SwiftFoam.

The SwiftFoam is 30% lighter than the brands SweetFoam, has increased cushioning and returns energy with a rebound of 70 percent.

How do we know this? Because Allbirds took over a year to test this shoe on over 130 runners and more than 4,000 miles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24GOXC_0fgxuq3f00
Allbirds

The shoe also features a flared external heel for support, an increased toe spring, a traction pattern on the sole, reflective eye-stays, flat laces and a lightweight, breathable eucalyptus fiber upper that provides next-level comfort.

The Tree Flyer is available in beige, yellow, orange, black and white. Best of all, it’s available in both men’s and women’s sizes.

Allbirds Tree Flyer , $160
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ilKNC_0fgxuq3f00
Allbirds

Men’s Allbirds Tree Flyer sizes run from 7 to 14 including half sizes. Women’s sizes run from 5 to 11 including half sizes.

men’s wOmen’s

Check out the New York Post Shopping section for more content.

Comments / 0

Related
Travel + Leisure

This Pretty $35 Maxi Is Quickly Becoming the 'Best Summer Dress' Amazon Shoppers Own

As far as vacation outfit planning goes, there are few articles of clothing that have the same fashionable impact as a maxi dress. After all, the classic wardrobe item basically styles itself; just slip it on, pair it with your favorite shoes and accessories, and you've nailed an effortless, put together look that will take you practically anywhere — whether it's for a day at the beach (hello, coverup!) or dressed up for a date night. And depending on your travel style, a maxi dress even makes a comfy in-flight option and looks great in sightseeing photos on vacation.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#Innovation#Sweetfoam#Allbirds Men
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Travel + Leisure

People Can't Get Over How Perfectly This Flowy Amazon Dress Fits Them — and It's Just $32

If you ask us, no summer wardrobe is complete without a cute sundress. This is especially true if you're headed on a trip, since the quintessential wardrobe piece can easily be incorporated into any itinerary. Walking tour uniform? Check. Museum 'fit? Yep. Date night look? You get the picture. Plus, the singular piece provides you with an instant outfit sans fuss — all you need is a comfortable pair of sandals or sneakers, plus your favorite accessories, and you're ready to go.
TRAVEL
People

Amazon's Best-Selling Pillows Are Back on Sale — This Time with an Extra 40% Off Coupon

For many, going to sleep entails a slew of accessories. You may require cooling bed sheets and a cozy blanket, or simply a mug of hot tea before slipping under the covers. But if you're the kind of sleeper who needs the most plump of pillows, you're going to want so snag the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows — which are currently on sale at Amazon.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Robb Report

Air France Unveils New Fully Flat Business-Class Seats With Sliding Doors

Click here to read the full article. Air France has redesigned its premium cabins to make your next long-range flight a lot more comfortable. Starting in September, select Air France business class cabins will feature all-new seats based on the company’s three “Fs”: Full Flat, Full Access and Full Privacy. The first of the trio means your seat will transform into a bed almost six-and-a-half-feet-long, while the second grants all seats direct access to the aisle—so no need to climb over your row mate. Finally, the latter “F” will provide you with total privacy thanks to new sliding doors. Each of the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BHG

This Is the Best-Selling Upright Vacuum on Amazon, and You Can Scoop It Up for $70 Off Right Now

Between the dirt that's tracked inside, the crumbs that inevitably end up on the ground, and the pets that roam your home (and your furniture), it's almost impossible for every area of your house to always stay clean. Although a handheld vacuum can tackle a mess in a pinch, sometimes the best thing to do is to leave the job to a full-size vacuum cleaner—and this Shark model that's preferred by Amazon shoppers is $70 off right now.
ELECTRONICS
Travel + Leisure

These No-show Socks Survived a 14-hour Travel Day Without Falling Down — and I'm About to Buy More

I've embraced plenty of social media-inspired fashion trends in the past, but one that I just can't seem to get behind is pairing my sneakers with quarter-length socks. It's a look that I've admired on others, but I very much prefer to have my socks low and virtually undetected in my shoes. So, you can only imagine how much I love a good pair of no-show socks, especially when I'm rocking my favorite tennis sneakers.
APPAREL
purewow.com

Is Smaller Luggage the Secret to Travel? We Review the Calpak Mini Carry-On

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. It’s the curse of today’s overbooked airline flights—you’re lucky to get a seat, however by the time you board, an...
TRAVEL
People

Amazon's Outlet Released New Deals on Breathable Cotton Sheets Sets — Starting at $18

If you're in the mood to give your bedroom a slight makeover, the easiest way to do so is by stocking up on new bedding. Shopping for bedding online can be tricky, though, as you're not able to see and feel the fabric or density in person. So whether you need a lightweight coverlet, or are searching for the most comfortable throw pillow insert on the market, one of the best ways to find a quality product is to look at what other shoppers are also buying (and loving).
SHOPPING
Gadget Flow

Bellroy MIRUM Slim Sleeve uses plant-based leather and has a compact, pocket-friendly form

Balance portability with functionality with the Bellroy MIRUM Slim Sleeve. Boasting a compact form, it’s ideal for taking on the go without having to worry about where to keep it. Above all, it uses MIRUM plant-based leather alternative paired with a cotton lining, a pull-tab, and stitched with cotton thread. Moreover, this Bellroy slim wallet includes 2 quick-access slots to keep your cards right where you need them. Speaking of which, it offers enough room to store a maximum of 4–8 cards. Best of all, it features a pull-tab storage to provide easy access at the checkout to stacked cards while reducing bulk. Finally, this stylish wallet measures 95 mm by 80 mm and is available in Black, Charcoal, and Lichen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RideApart

Electric Scooter Maker Askoll Revamps Entire Model Range

Askoll, an Italian startup dedicated to offering affordable and practical electric mobility solutions, has introduced updates to its entire model range for 2022. The updates make Askoll's attractive and affordable electric two-wheelers more modern, practical, and generally, a more sensible alternative to standard gasoline-powered scooters, which are gradually being replaced b greener, quieter alternatives.
BICYCLES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy