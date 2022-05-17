Allbirds just launched their comfiest and lightest running shoe yet
Make way for the king of performance shoes , as Allbirds is here — and the brand is brining their newest launch with them.
On May 5, the shoe brand announced its latest running shoe, the Tree Flyer ($160) . As of May 17, it is officially available to shop, and we are sprinting to the brand’s website to get our hands on a pair.
This all new Allbirds style is lighter, can go further and introduces brand new midsole innovation called SwiftFoam.
The SwiftFoam is 30% lighter than the brands SweetFoam, has increased cushioning and returns energy with a rebound of 70 percent.
How do we know this? Because Allbirds took over a year to test this shoe on over 130 runners and more than 4,000 miles.
The shoe also features a flared external heel for support, an increased toe spring, a traction pattern on the sole, reflective eye-stays, flat laces and a lightweight, breathable eucalyptus fiber upper that provides next-level comfort.
The Tree Flyer is available in beige, yellow, orange, black and white. Best of all, it’s available in both men’s and women’s sizes.Allbirds Tree Flyer , $160
Men’s Allbirds Tree Flyer sizes run from 7 to 14 including half sizes. Women’s sizes run from 5 to 11 including half sizes.men’s wOmen’s
