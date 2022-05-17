ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enthusiasm warranted for Mariners rookie pitcher George Kirby

By Action Network
Mariners pitcher George Kirby has made two major league starts and I’ve been extremely impressed with the right-hander’s command. Unlike his now-demoted teammate Matt Brash, who shined with excellent stuff but couldn’t command it — Kirby has OK stuff but an excellent command.

His average fastball sits at 95.9 mph, so he’s above average in velocity. He’s generated a 30.2 percent whiff rate on those fastballs and while it’s been hit hard when hit, Kirby has only allowed one walk in his first 10 innings. He has kept traffic off the bases, and has an excellent home park in Seattle.

If you follow me in the Actioapp, you know I have been fading the Mariners heavily in the early portion of the season. Pitchers like Robbie Ray, Logan Gilbert and Marco Gonzales have been overvalued, and the lineup isn’t producing close to expectations.

George Kirby
Kirby might have to be the exception for me until the market adjusts on him. He won’t maintain a 0.90 ERA of course, but his 3.10 xERA, 1.80 FIP and 3.30 xFIP through two starts are really encouraging. It’s rare for a rookie to have command like he does, and he’s faced two solid lineups with Tampa Bay and the Mets, too.

Takeaway: Seattle’s defense hurt him on Saturday in New York, but his next start comes at Boston against Rich Hill. We’ll see where the market settles on Kirby ahead of that matchup, but I’ll be looking to bet on him at Fenway on Thursday.

Run of Unders is over

Remember all of those MLB Unders in April? The Overs are making a return in May.

Unders finished the month of April at a 59.5 percent win rate. If you bet $100 on every MLB Under in the opening month of the season, you would have made $4,250 and covered by an average of 0.27 runs per game, per BetLabs.

I’ve written about the Unders and why the run environment was so depressed in past columns: The humidors, the deadened ball, increased pitcher velocity, more pitchers on rosters.

The market clearly adjusted the run environment downward, and the runs have gone up since then. The average total dropped as low as 7.3-7.4 runs per game by the end of April, but the totals are creeping back up as Overs have become profitable in the month of May.

We’re halfway through May now, and Overs have hit at a 53.9 percent clip. It’s not at the level of the Under trend we saw in April, but Overs have covered by an average of 0.92 runs per game.

When games have gone over, they’ve gone well over the total and that indicator suggests that more Overs could be coming in the future. Of course, that depends on how much the market adjusts the run environment up, which it has done in the last couple weeks. Average totals are sitting around 8.3-8.4 now.

The weather is improving, especially in the Northeast and Midwest. Hitters are timing the ball better, pitchers are forced to throw more in relief on short rest and all of that should lead to more runs.

Takeaway: MLB betting is always on a game-by-game basis and trends can be very dangerous to rely on. But projecting the league-wide run environment is always important and there are clear signs it is trending upward with all of the May Overs. We’re seeing more bullpen implosions, late comebacks and fewer games dying offensively after the fifth inning.

