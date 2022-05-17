ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julia Fox says Amber Heard ‘never had the power’ to abuse Johnny Depp

By Brooke Kato
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

People have Heard enough from Julia Fox.

The actress and model sparked controversy in an Instagram comment earlier this week in which she wrote Amber Heard “never had the power” to abuse Johnny Depp.

“Wrong. She never had the power in the relationship to be abusive to him,” Fox, 33, commented on Instagram amid Heard and Depp’s ongoing defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia.

“Did she hit him? Yes. Was it abuse? No. You need to have power to be able to abuse it. She was 25. He clearly was always way more powerful including physically and financially.”

While it’s unclear where Fox made the comment on Instagram, screenshots of the comment have been widely circulated on social media; Perez Hilton reposted her alleged comments while one tweet captioned “We Love Julia Fox,” earned nearly 25,000 likes and over 2,000 retweets.

The Post has reached out to Fox for comment.

Critics were quick to hit back at her, namely singer-songwriter Aubrey O’Day , who called it a “trash take.”

“Plenty of broke, short, skinny, non-famous people have abused their partner,” she tweeted in response. “Abuse is simply cruel and violent treatment of a person.. power not being a necessary factor. less powerful ppl abuse their more powerful partner out of jealousy all the time.”

Others took jabs at Fox, saying she “ represents the voices of idiots ” and that anyone who agrees with her by liking her comment is “ so sick .”

“This is a truly truly truly terrible take. Abuse is abuse,” tweeted another user . “Stop justifying it when it suits a narrative. This whole case has shown how quickly people are willing to move goal posts when it suits them and it’s actually disgusting.”

“Her use of ‘physical strength’ as evidence that Johnny couldn’t have been abused is a common stigma in abuse cases but especially when it comes to male victims,” wrote another .

The courtroom monitor shows evidence of Heard’s injury during the trial.
REUTERS

But not everyone was against Fox’s sentiment. Podcast host Michael Hobbes noted that while Heard was “abusive,” there’s “more and stronger” evidence against Depp.

“There’s definitely evidence that Heard was abusive, but there’s (more and stronger) evidence that Depp was abusive,” he said. “And yet the internet is in the middle of a month-long frenzy calling her a sociopath and him an innocent victim.”

Journalist Taylor Lorenz even chimed in on the conversation, replying to Hobbes and saying, “Julia Fox put it well.”

“Abuse is about power and she didn’t have the power. I don’t think a lot of ppl don’t understand what abusive relationships actually look like. Julia Fox put it well tbh,” the Washington Post writer tweeted .

Fox is no stranger to the controversial limelight, as she sprang to pop culture relevance after dating rapper Kanye West following his divorce . Since then, her voice went viral on TikTok and she was spotted in lingerie while running errands this week .

Depp is suing Heard for defamation for $50 million over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed penned by Heard. While the piece didn’t name Depp explicitly, she dubbed herself a “public figure representing domestic abuse,” alluding to Depp allegedly abusing her. According to the lawsuit , Depp claims the accusations cost him millions of dollars in work and damaged his reputation. Heard is also countersuing Depp for $100 million.

