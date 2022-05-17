ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Video: BB gun shooter fires at synagogue, Jewish teen in Brooklyn

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hq4ao_0fgxuj7o00

Video captures the moment a drive-by shooter fired a BB gun at a Brooklyn synagogue – and then at a teen wearing traditional Jewish attire.

The suspect fired an airsoft BB pellet gun from inside a black SUV heading south on Spencer Street – shattering the front window of the Yavoshna Toras Moshe near the Park Avenue intersection in Bedford-Stuyvesant – around 2:50 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

Moments later, the drive-by shooter fired the pellet gun at an 18-year-old man dressed in traditional Jewish garb and walking on the sidewalk, police said.

While the shooter cannot be clearly seen in the video, the victim is shown flinching and then looking behind him, toward the fleeing SUV.

The victim refused medical attention on scene for a minor injury.

The SUV, possibly a mid-to-late 2000s’s Ford Explorer, fled the scene, heading south on Spencer Street, cops said.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xW6pe_0fgxuj7o00
The BBs shattered the front window of the Yavoshna Toras Moshe.
NYPD

The incident came less than a week after a Jewish teen was punched in Midwood by a suspect who demanded he say, “Free Palestine,” authorities said.

The 18-year-old victim, who was wearing traditional Jewish attire, had just left school and was walking on Avenue M near East 18th Street in Midwood just after 2 p.m. Tuesday when the assailant approached, cops said.

The suspect demanded the teen make the statement before socking him in the eye, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wfRae_0fgxuj7o00
The shooter then fired the airsoft gun at an 18-year-old man dressed in traditional Jewish garb on the sidewalk.
NYPD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bzpkq_0fgxuj7o00
The victim is shown flinching and then looking behind him.
NYPD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q8xDS_0fgxuj7o00
The SUV fled the scene.
NYPD

The victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

That case is also under investigation by the Hate Crimes Task Force.

Comments / 1

Related
PIX11

Teen stabbed to death in Brooklyn, police say

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenager died after he was stabbed in Brooklyn on Wednesday, police said. Officers found 18-year-old Jahmer Wilson-Freeman with a stab wound to his chest along Troy Avenue near Dean Street after they responded to a 911 call at around 8 a.m., authorities said. He was taken by EMS to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman charged with murder in fatal Bronx gas station shooting: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)—  A woman is accused of fatally shooting a man at a Bronx gas station last year, authorities said Thursday. Melissa Bell, 32, of the Bronx, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Sept. 4, 2021, incident, police said. The shooting happened at the Shell […]
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Couple found in burning car in the Bronx had both been shot

NEW YORK - Two people who were found dead inside a burning car on the side of a Bronx road on Monday morning had been shot, a law enforcement source told FOX 5 News. The case was being investigated as a double homicide. NYPD officers responded to a 911 call...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
PIX11

Parents of 11-year-old shooting victim make emotional plea for justice

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — For the first time since their 11-year-old daughter was gunned down by a stray bullet on Monday, the parents of Kyhara Tay spoke out about their loss, and the grief they are living with. Meanwhile, the gunman and at least two other people involved in the shooting remain at large. […]
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Tzu Cheung, 44, Arrested

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 1350 hours, the following 44-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Staten Island. Arrested:. Tzu Cheung. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. harassment;. criminal contempt. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Synagogue#Bb Gun#Violent Crime#Jewish#Suv#Hate Crimes Task Force#Yavoshna
NBC New York

2 Loaded Guns Seized From 15-Year-Old at NYC School: Cops

A 15-year-old boy was allegedly caught with two loaded guns at his Queens school Wednesday, police say. Charges are pending against the boy, whose name has not been released because of his age. According to the NYPD, the boy was found with the guns at York Early College Academy, which...
QUEENS, NY
News 12

VIDEO: Man punches, slams victim to the ground in Inwood robbery; suspects at large

Two unidentified suspects linked to an April robbery in Inwood are being sought out by the NYPD. Police say two men, aged 35 and 40, were approached by three individuals late April at 3:05 a.m. on the corner of 9th Avenue and West 203rd Street. One of the suspects punched the 35-year-old to the ground. The same suspect grabbed the second victim and slammed him to the ground. Angel Pimentel, 29, of the Bronx and one of the suspects connected to the robbery, showed a handgun, and he and the other wanted men allegedly took a chain, two rings, one belt, eyeglasses, $900, $420, an iPhone 13 and ID.
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

Bronx woman charged in murder of Mount Vernon man

A Bronx woman has been arrested for the murder of a Mount Vernon man in 2021. Police say Melissa Bell, 32, fatally wounded Corey Allen, 28, in a drive-by shooting in the Parkchester area in September. News 12 is told another man was injured in the attack too. Bell is...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

‘Devastated’ parents of slain 11-year-old girl visit Bronx crime scene

The heartbroken parents of an 11-year-old girl senselessly cut down by a stray bullet made a tearful visit Tuesday to the Bronx sidewalk where she was fatally shot. Kyhara Tay’s parents and grandmother mourned the slain girl at a makeshift memorial that continues to grow outside a nail salon on Fox Street, where the girl was struck in the stomach and mortally wounded around 5 p.m. Monday.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Police Seek West 83rd Street Robbery Suspect

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual for committing a robbery on the Upper West Side earlier this month. It was reported to police that on Thursday, May 5 at approximately 8:18pm, an unknown male individual entered a building near 83rd and Columbus Avenue, brandished a firearm, and demanded a 55-year-old male’s wallet and bag.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Police ask for help identifying those involved in weekend fatal shooting in Newark

Authorities on Tuesday identified the man who died after being shot in Newark on early Sunday morning as Diogo Pranto, 30, of Newark. Pranto was found shot at 4 a.m. on the 100 block of Murray Street, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara. Pranto was transferred to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:13 a.m., according to a statement provided to NJ Advance Media.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Man fatally struck by train in the Bronx: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A man was fatally struck by a train in the Bronx Tuesday night, police said. The 45-year-old male was on the roadbed when he was hit by the northbound 2 train near East 149th Street and Third Avenue at approximately 9 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesman. The train operator saw the […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man fatally shot in the back of the head fleeing Bronx park: NYPD

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man died after he was shot twice in the back of the head near a park by Yankee Stadium last week, authorities said Tuesday. The victim, Malik Bright, 22, was struck when gunfire erupted in Mullaly Park on East 164th Street and River Avenue at around 8:45 p.m. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Scooter passenger fatally shoots 11-year-old girl in the Bronx: NYPD

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A passenger on a scooter shot and killed an 11-year-old girl in the Bronx on Monday evening, police said. Officers were dispatched to Westchester Avenue and Fox Street around 4:50 p.m., officials said. They found the girl with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. She was rushed to the hospital, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

‘Bundle of joy’: Neighbors mourn girl, 11, fatally shot in the Bronx

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Family and friends of 11-year-old Khyara Tay, who was fatally shot in the Bronx, gathered on Tuesday to mourn her death. “She was real outgoing, adventurous, willing to try new things, just like a bundle of joy,” a family friend said during a memorial for the girl. “Any parent would […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy