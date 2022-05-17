ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle fans taunt Arsenal with savage chant during woeful defeat that all-but kills off Champions League hopes

By Etienne Fermie
 2 days ago

NEWCASTLE fans taunted Arsenal as their team delivered a near-fatal blow to the Gunners' Champions League hopes.

Mikel Arteta and Co arrived at St James' Park knowing that three points would move them just one win away from finishing in the top four.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fjZT8_0fgxueiB00
Newcastle fans gleefully taunt the Gunners
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Az6a_0fgxueiB00
Arsenal players were left devastated by the loss Credit: Getty

The Spaniard's side delivered a horrendous performance, however, deservedly falling 2-0 to Newcastle.

Defeat means that Tottenham are now in pole position to finish fourth, requiring just a draw against already relegated Norwich on the final day.

Knowing the situation, joyful Toon fans couldn't help but rub it in Arsenal's faces.

As their side dominated the Gunners, fans chanted: "Champions League, you're having a laugh."

They repeated the taunt over and over again.

Eddie Howe's side went in front in the 55th minute, when Ben White turned Joelinton's cross into his own net.

The brilliant Bruno Guimaraes then struck their second with five minutes remaining - likely consigning Arsenal to a sixth consecutive season outside of the top four... and behind rivals Tottenham.

After the match, a shell-shocked Arteta delivered a damning verdict on his side's performance.

The 40-year-old said: "Normally I sit here, I can defend, but today Newcastle were 100 times better than us in every department.

"From the beginning to the end and it is very hard to accept it

"We knew [what to expect in terms of the atmosphere] but we didn’t cope with it, we didn’t compete. We never got into the game. We put ourselves in trouble.

"We lost every duel. Newcastle deserved to win the game, probably by a bigger margin.

"We need to win and we need a defeat for them [Spurs].

"In football anything can happen. We have to put our head down and swallow every poison possible."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3muD6r_0fgxueiB00
Mikel Arteta was baffled by his team's performance Credit: Rex

