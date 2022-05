It appears that it is all finally starting to come together for Evan Corcoran in his final scholastic season. In looking at the NJ.Milesplit.com profile of the senior on the Kingsway High boys’ track and field team, it is filled with 16 top-five finishes over the course of the indoor and outdoor seasons since 2019. Only one of those 16 places was a victory.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO