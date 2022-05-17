ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maywood, NJ

GOTCHA! Ex-Con Tied To Break-Ins Throughout NJ Caught Red-Handed By Maywood PD

By Jerry DeMarco
 2 days ago
Willie Reid Photo Credit: MAYWOOD PD

A dangerous career criminal tied to recent break-ins throughout New Jersey was captured by Maywood police thanks to an alert neighbor, authorities said.

Officers responding to a 911 call of a suspicious man entering a Mount Vernon Court apartment found ex-con Willie F. Reid, 43, in the unit early Saturday morning, May 14, Detective Sgt. William Phayre said.

Reid has an extensive criminal history in several North Jersey counties, having served prison time for robbery, gun possession and choking a domestic violence victim, among other offenses, records show.

Reid told Lt. Darryl Wuhrl and Officers Matthew Della Bella and Benjamin Singer that the apartment tenant was a friend who’d given him permission to be there, Phayre said.

Not true, the tenant told an officer who contacted him.

Wuhrl found Reid’s car parked several blocks away, the sergeant said. It was impounded while Detective Christopher Nichols requested and obtained a search warrant.

In the vehicle was clothing that linked Reid to break-ins throughout the state, as well as gloves, flashlights, masks, screwdrivers – and $1,479 in cash, Phayre said.

Police sent Reid to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained on Tuesday. He’s charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of criminal proceeds.

Meanwhile, Maywood police began working with colleagues who are investigating similar break-ins in their towns.

