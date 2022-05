The Board of Supervisors extended the moratorium on industrial solar development at their May 16 meeting. They also directed the county’s part-time attorney to just check the ordinance (which has been in his office for almost a month) for zoning compliance and immediately return it to the Planning Commission for public hearing. Mr. Helm, the attorney, stated that he has not had time to review this essential ordinance; however, he has had time to work as a Warren County substitute judge. We need an attorney skilled in land use and zoning who is able to meet the needs of the county and its citizens.

PAGE COUNTY, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO