Menendez opposes Biden on Cuba: ‘Wrong message to wrong people’

By Jonathan D. Salant
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, whose parents emigrated from Cuba, took exception to President Joe Biden’s new policies toward the communist country. Menendez, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the Biden administration was wrong to increase travel to Cuba, saying it “risks sending the wrong message to the wrong people,...

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

