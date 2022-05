(The Hill) — U.S. housing prices have trended upward for decades, but they have spiked even more in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in particular places. Median housing prices across the U.S. in the first quarter of 2020 were at $329,000, and spiked to $428,700 by the first quarter of 2022, as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of the country.

