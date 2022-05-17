ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Bear Spotted In Philly Suburbs: Police

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12CStS_0fgxtHZN00
The bear was spotted in a Montgomery County neighborhood. Photo Credit: FACEBOOK/Hatfield Township PD

A bear was spotted in a suburban Philadelphia neighborhood, authorities said.

Officers received multiple calls about a bear sighting in the area of Woodview Drive and Line Lexington Road on Monday, May 16, Hatfield Township police said on Facebook.

Police say they notified the Pennsylvania Game Commission and haven't received any reports of sightings since around 11 p.m.

"Be mindful of letting your pets outside during the evening and keep your trash cans closed as best as possible," the statement reads.

Comments

Karen Hofmann
1d ago

I live in the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania. bears are a very familiar sight here. we have a bear that goes through our backyard oh, there's follow their same path, there is a stream behind our home and he goes there mostly everyday to drink. he doesn't bother anything and we don't bother him. only last year at our airport which is about 20 minute ride from our home there was a mother and two Cubs on one of the runways and there was a plane that was due in, so instead of trying to chase the Bears the game warden came and he shot them all three bears Oh, I thought that was terrible how could they do that to a mom and her two babies oh, my heart was broken. they could have did something to get the Bears Off The Runway before the plane landed the plane wasn't even in sight yet. there were a lot of people very angry because they shot the Three Bears.

