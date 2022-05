CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper will no longer run water at the fountain that is part of the sculpture named “The Fountainhead” at City Hall. Water has been contributing to deterioration of the sculpture, and staff recommended to the City Council on Tuesday that the fountain no longer be operated and that the underground vault that holds a recirculation pump underneath the sculpture be filled in with slurry for safety so the ground doesn’t cave in.

CASPER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO