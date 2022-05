Longtime Kansas lawmaker and Emporia banker Jim Lowther has died. An Emporia native, Lowther served four years in the Navy during the Korean War after graduating from the University of Kansas. He served as an advertising manager and assistant publisher at the Emporia Gazette during his tenure from 1959-1969, helping to develop Catfish — Emporia’s first cable TV company that later became Cablevision. He also served as a banker at Citizens National Bank, which later became Bank of America.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO