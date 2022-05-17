ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

Phenix City Police make arrest in Friday shooting death in grocery store parking lot

By Chuck Williams
 5 days ago

PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – – Phenix City Police have made an arrest in the Friday shooting death of a 39-year-old Montgomery man.

D’Antonio Gibson, 24, was taken into custody overnight in the May 13 shooting of Edward Pettway, according to Chief Assistant Russell County District Attorney Rick Chancey.

“We had a citizen who witnessed the event, but did not realize that someone had been shot,” Chancey said. “That person came forward after seeing a news account of the death.”

It happened about 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly on 13 th Street, Chancey said. Some news reports have stated it was at the Piggly Wiggly on Stadium Drive, which is incorrect.

Pettway was in his vehicle when he was shot. He drove himself almost three miles from the site of the shooting to Jack Hughston Hospital, where Pettway worked as a supervisor.

Pettway was pronounced dead at Jack Hughston Hospital.

Gibson is being charged with two counts of capital murder. One for shooting into a vehicle and the other was murder during a robbery.

Gibson was found on 13 th Street at about 6 p.m. Monday. He was near the site of the shooting, Chancey said.

Before he died, Pettway was able to give police information that helped identify the suspect. The witnesses’ information matched that of the deceased, Chancey said.

LaGrange Police K9 Andy retires

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is celebrating the retirement of K9 Andy! “Andy has been a great asset to the LaGrange Police Department and has had much success in his time with the unit,” LaGrange Police said in a Facebook post. According to officials, in 2016 Andy began his career with LaGrange […]
LAGRANGE, GA
