After a two-year hiatus, Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza has officially returned. One of the chain's most beloved items, the Mexican Pizza was removed from all restaurant menus in 2020 as Taco Bell reworked its menu to promote efficiency in the times of a pandemic. Now, Taco Bell fiends can get their hands on the tasty item once again. Beginning Tuesday, May 17th, members of the Taco Bell Rewards program can order the pizza via the app for in-store or drive-thru pickup orders.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO