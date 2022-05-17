ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, TN

Homicide investigation underway after two found dead at Kingston home

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Roane County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday deputies are conducting a double homicide investigation after two people were found dead at a Kingston home Monday.

Deputies responded to a home at 662 Buck Creek Road around 10 a.m. Monday where two people were found dead, Roane County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tim Hawn said.

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims as Steve Groover, 67, and Cindy Scruggs, 62. Both are from Kingston.

RCSO Chief Deputy Tim Phillips said the bodies have been sent to the regional forensic center for an autopsy. The deaths are being investigated as a double homicide.

No other information was immediately available.

