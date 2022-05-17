Homicide investigation underway after two found dead at Kingston home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Roane County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday deputies are conducting a double homicide investigation after two people were found dead at a Kingston home Monday.Knoxville Police identify pedestrian killed on I-40
Deputies responded to a home at 662 Buck Creek Road around 10 a.m. Monday where two people were found dead, Roane County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tim Hawn said.
The Roane County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims as Steve Groover, 67, and Cindy Scruggs, 62. Both are from Kingston.
RCSO Chief Deputy Tim Phillips said the bodies have been sent to the regional forensic center for an autopsy. The deaths are being investigated as a double homicide.Alcoa Chick-fil-a offers free food for a year for return of missing sign
No other information was immediately available.
