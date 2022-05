No more writing a check, stamping an envelope and mailing it to an address in Lansing for those paying for public records from Michigan’s attorney general. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced Wednesday that Freedom of Information Act requests can now be paid online with a credit or debit card. The idea came from the late Kelly Rossman-McKinney, who served as Nessel’s communications director, after she learned last year a journalist had to drop off a check in person during the COVID-19 pandemic.

