A lawyer speaking on behalf of claimants who were told they were overpaid benefits during the pandemic argued Tuesday that the courts need to intervene and stop Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency from garnishing wages and seizing tax refunds from those claimants. David Blanchard, who is representing the claimants in a lawsuit against the agency, made the argument at a Michigan Court of Claims hearing Tuesday in Lansing. ...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO