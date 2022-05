The University of Alabama announced that Brian Butler will be taking over as the new dean of the College of Communication and Information Sciences, effective July 1. Butler is coming to Tuscaloosa from the University of Maryland, where he was both a professor and the senior associate dean of the UMD College of Information Sciences. He received his bachelor’s degree in mathematics and computer science, and his doctorate in information sciences from Carnegie Mellon University.

