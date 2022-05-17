Summer Fun Alert! 5 Public Swimming Pools In Midland Odessa Worth Checking Out

There are many origins as to why the number 13 is considered unlucky or cursed. It has lunar implications-as in years with 13 full moons instead of 12 are supposed to be bad juju... It also has religious connections, as in the 13 people who were seated at the last supper, and one of those 13 betrayed Jesus. There are ancient codes and stories of betrayal surrounding the number 13, and so thru the ages, it's been passed down from generation to generation that it's generally an unlucky number. Then of course there's the horror movie franchise that started in the early 1980s about the drowning of Jason Voorhees at Camp Crystal Lake because the camp counselors were fooling around and not paying attention when he was in the water. Originally the killer was his deranged mother, but then the series brought him back from his watery grave to do the slashing from the 2nd movie forward.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO