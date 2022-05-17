ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer Fun Alert! 5 Public Swimming Pools In Midland Odessa Worth Checking Out

By Rebecca
 5 days ago
My entire childhood, during the summer, I spent many days wanting to swim. If any of my friend's had a pool, you can bet I was blowing up their phone asking if I could go over and take a dip. If a friend or family member had a 'swimming party' for...

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Remember The House That Was Said To Be Haunted In Midland

I have always thought houses that looked like houses from movies looked pretty cool. If you have been in Midland a while, you can probably remember a house in south Midland that everyone talked about. The house is located behind La Mission restaurant on Big Spring Street. Every time I would drive by that house I always thought it looked like the old TV classic Munsters house.
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland Odessa Weather This Weekend A Welcome Relief

After what seems like an entire Spring filled with temperatures above the 3-digit mark, setting and/or tying records for high temps-the Permian Basin is finally in for some relief this weekend. Today's high will be 101 for Friday, so we do have one more day to get thru to get to the relief-but it's within reach! The high temperature on Saturday is 89 so that is the pool day this weekend. Just remember to put the sunscreen on because even though it's not in the 100s, those rays will still bake you. Then a cloudy 66 on Sunday! That will be the day to take the dog for a walk and enjoy not getting baked in the West Texas sun. That will give air conditioning units a bit of a break as we can open windows and turn fans on Sunday instead of running the ac.
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Graduation In The Permian Basin A Week Away

That time of year again-time for the young, bright future of the Permian Basin to cross the stage and get their diplomas and take the next step in life. Whether that's to Hih School, College, or off into the world workforce-this right of passage is one that will always be remembered by all involved. So let's take the time to celebrate and encourage and recognize this wonderful achievement and wish them all the best in the world. Congratulations class of 2022! Odessa College's Graduation Ceremony for its 450+ students was May 8th. Midland College Graduation was Friday the 13th.
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland Odessa-Cici Needs Your Help!

Cici's story is a sad one. She entered the Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals in Midland back in 2016 with her sons Shin and Kobe. Kobe passed away from complications from surgery that same year, after which Shin and Cici became inseparable. Bonded pairs are always harder to get adopted and Cici and Shin were no exception! Interested people would want one, but not the other. Shin passed away a week and a half ago, and now Cici is at the Sanctuary all alone. Sadly, Shin ended up living the rest of his life at the Sanctuary with no family to call his own. The Sanctuary staff loved and cared for him but it isn't the same as having a forever home.
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Project Graduation Needs Your Help Here in The Permian Basin!

It's Graduation time again here in the Permian Basin! And, Project Graduation, needs your help this year. Project Graduation is a celebration that takes place right after Graduation ceremonies and allows all graduates to celebrate with food, games, music, and prizes. The event is a non-profit event and needs donations from the community to happen.
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

5 Things To Practice Today In Midland Odessa To Stay Safe On Friday the 13th

There are many origins as to why the number 13 is considered unlucky or cursed. It has lunar implications-as in years with 13 full moons instead of 12 are supposed to be bad juju... It also has religious connections, as in the 13 people who were seated at the last supper, and one of those 13 betrayed Jesus. There are ancient codes and stories of betrayal surrounding the number 13, and so thru the ages, it's been passed down from generation to generation that it's generally an unlucky number. Then of course there's the horror movie franchise that started in the early 1980s about the drowning of Jason Voorhees at Camp Crystal Lake because the camp counselors were fooling around and not paying attention when he was in the water. Originally the killer was his deranged mother, but then the series brought him back from his watery grave to do the slashing from the 2nd movie forward.
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

The Interesting Way Downtown Streets Were Named in Midland

If you are driving in downtown Midland and see that many of the streets are names of towns in Texas, there is an interesting reason they were named that way. When Midland was incorporated in 1885 the streets going north and south in the town were named for depots along the Texas and Pacific Railway which was a railroad that ran from Marshall, Texas to Sierra Blanca, Texas.
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

An Odd Site On 191 In Midland Heading In From Odessa

I've driven past this 100 times or more since moving here but never paid that close attention till today when it caught my eye from across the other side of 191 heading toward Loop 250 in Midland. And it struck me as odd, because even though I know who the man on the billboard is because I'm 52-I wondered if anyone here age 35 or under would? I mean, growing up in the '70s and 80's, everyone knew who John Wayne was. "The Duke" starred in so many films, one of which is my favorite western thanks to my Dad passing on his love for it--Rio Bravo. I've even been to the movie set in Tucson Arizona to see where they filmed. But like everything else in life, as time passes and generations move forward-what and who was famous to one, will be replaced by the next in line.
MIDLAND, TX
ABOUT

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://foxsports1510.com

