Dubuque Experimental Aircraft Association Guest Speaker

Cars & Coffee is coming back to the Hobby Lobby parking lot in Dubuque, Sunday May 15th from 9am to noon. Midwest Paint and Sound LLC invites you to come see the car show, and bring your own car to show off. This free to attend event helps raise money for the local Veterans Freedom Center with free will donations accepted. For those that come hungry; coffee, donuts, soda, and water will be available for sale. Cars & Coffee is a continual event held the 3rd Sunday of every month, weather permitting. Follow their Facebook page for details, and possible weather cancellations. This free family friendly event is open to all makes, models, cars, trucks, motorcycles, racecars, or street rods.
