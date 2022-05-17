ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Dubuque Experimental Aircraft Association Guest Speaker

By Tom Drake
 5 days ago

The Dubuque Experimental Aircraft Association has invited Doug Rosenthal as a guest speaker. This event will take place at Airport Hangar 80, 11052 Airport Road, Dubuque, IA. All Tri-State...

103.3 WJOD

DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, IA
Dubuque, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque’s Got A Sharp New Date Night

Free night? Check. Group of friends or a date? Check. Ice-cold Beverages? Check. Closed-toed shoes? Check. Hey, wait. Where are we going with this? Axes? Check… Wait. Seriously though! If you haven’t heard of Dubuque’s coolest new experience; it's Bustin’ Axe on Central Avenue in Dubuque. Think darts, but with axes, and knives, and saws, and cards? Yup! You can do it all with several different packages to choose from; all offering you an hour of throwing and enjoyment starting at just $20 and ranging up to $30 for some black light axe throwing. That sounds wicked cool.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Photos: Bike Night Blast

It was a an absolute blast at the first Bike Night of the year with McGrath Dubuque Harley Davidson. If you missed out on the occasion, no worries, we have 3 other bike nights you can attend; June 16th, July 21st, & August 18th. Each Bike Night brings your chance to qualify for that brand new 2022 Harley Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight XL1200X- valued at over $12,000. And at the August Bike Night someone drives away with it! We're also giving you a chance to qualify each bike night to win our other big prize 2 $500 gift cards to Crow's nest Tattoo. Everyone who registered to win walked away with awesome door prizes from McGrath Dubuque Harley; like, koozies, shot glasses, and key chains. Nights like these are always win-win. You get to hang out with some of the coolest bikers around, sign up for awesome prizes, and enjoy live music and good food and drink. Check out what ya missed in the pictures below and make sure to join us at the next bike night June 16th!
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Hospice of Dubuque 2022 Tree of Life Memorial Service

The Hospice of Dubuque Tree of Life Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, May 24th at 7:30p in Washington Park. This spring you’re invited to come together as a community and remember loved ones. At this special event, a personal story of healing and hope will be shared. The evening will also include reflection, music, and the lighting of the tree. Together, we will celebrate those who have touched our lives. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held in the Joliet Event Center at 781 Locust Street. Rain or shine, bring a lawn chair for comfortable seating. Each light on the display will represent a person remembered or honored and all lights will remain illuminated through Memorial Day.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Water Leak Survey Planned for Dubuque Iowa Now Thru June 3rd

Dubuque residents will see their neighborhood fire hydrants receiving a “check-up” over the next few weeks as a leak detection survey of Dubuque’s water distribution system is conducted. The City of Dubuque has contracted with Westrum Leak Detection Inc. of Stratford, Iowa, to perform the survey, which...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque’s Riverview Park Provides Spectacular Views & Affordable Camping

The Mississippi Valley is as reposeful as a dreamland, nothing worldly about it...nothing to hang a fret or a worry upon." Life along the Mississippi River remains as Twain described it 139 years ago. While the river and the towns lining its bank may be tamer today than in Twain's time, there remains a calming allure to resting on the riverbank and watching it flow.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque’s Mac & Cheese Fest Made a Delicious Return!

Thursday, May 19th, 2022 marked the return of a delicious event that has gone by the wayside the last two years in lieu of the pandemic. The Dubuque Mac & Cheese Fest came back with a roar last night with hundreds flooding the Grand River Conference Center in pursuit of some mouthwatering mac and cheese, great local beers, and exactly the kind of camaraderie that was sorely missed over the past couple years.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Five Flags Theater: Larry Fleet LIVE!

It’s official, rising country singer-songwriter Larry Fleet takes over the Five Flags Theater in Dubuque on Friday August 19th. Known for the recent hit “Where I Find God” and touring stints with Morgan Wallen, Willie Nelson, and Jake Owen, don’t miss his Dubuque debut. Tickets for the concert will go on sale this Friday morning (May 20th) at 10am at the Five Flags Box Office and online via Ticketmaster.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Q Casino to Host Closing Ceremony for The Mid-America H.O.G Rally

The organizing committee of The Mid-America H.O.G Rally presents Hollywood Dubuque and rally host Hotel Julien Dubuque announced on this week that Q Casino will be the host location for the rally's Closing Ceremony along with the evenings' two complimentary concerts. Q Casino also serves as the Exclusive Sponsor of the Closing Ceremony. The event will take place on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

McGrath Dubuque Harley Davidson Bike Night is Back!

Hang on to your handlebars; Bike Night is BACK at McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson from 5 to 9pm tomorrow night (Thursday, May 19th)! Kickstart your fun this spring and throughout the summer on WJOD for your chance to enjoy live music, awesome food and beverages, and win amazing prizes!. Throughout the...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Cars and Coffee Returns to Dubuque

Cars & Coffee is coming back to the Hobby Lobby parking lot in Dubuque, Sunday May 15th from 9am to noon. Midwest Paint and Sound LLC invites you to come see the car show, and bring your own car to show off. This free to attend event helps raise money for the local Veterans Freedom Center with free will donations accepted. For those that come hungry; coffee, donuts, soda, and water will be available for sale. Cars & Coffee is a continual event held the 3rd Sunday of every month, weather permitting. Follow their Facebook page for details, and possible weather cancellations. This free family friendly event is open to all makes, models, cars, trucks, motorcycles, racecars, or street rods.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

3 Women Injured by Knife at Large Disturbance in Downtown Dubuque Sunday

On Sunday morning, a large disturbance in Downtown Dubuque has left 3 people with knife wounds. According to the Telegraph Herald, Police Lieutenant Ted McClimon says 25-year-old Carteasia L. Carpenter, and 30-year-old Catrice S. Carpenter, both of 504 W. 17th St., and 19-year-old Jashonna J. Vaughn, of 2639 University Ave., all were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where they were treated for their lacerations and released.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Carrie Underwood Tour in Late 2022 Includes Moline, IL

Carrie Underwood is taking her new music on the road: She has just announced her extensive Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which will kick off on October 15 in Greenville, S.C, and last through spring 2023. The tour takes its name from her upcoming new album, Denim & Rhinestones, which is...
MOLINE, IL
Dubuque, IA
