LIMA — A Memorial Day ceremony will take place starting at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 30 at VFW Post 1275, 124 E. Elm St., Lima. Instead of a parade this year, a ceremony at the flag pole in the parking lot of the VFW Post 1275 will take place. At noon, “Taps” will be played. There will also be a meal prepared by VFW #1275 at the conclusion of the ceremony.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO