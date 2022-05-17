ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Here’s who may oversee Disney property after Reedy Creek is dissolved

By WFTV.com News Staff, Richard Bilbao
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CTPF2_0fgxomPt00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The state of Florida may be the new overseer of whatever replaces the Walt Disney World’s (NYSE: DIS) Reedy Creek Improvement District after that governing body is dissolved next year, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis, who was at Seminole State College making an announcement regarding nursing education, touched on the ongoing topic of the eventual dissolution of Reedy Creek in Jun 2023, which he signed into law in April.

Read: How much income does a Central Florida family need to make ends meet?

A concern was that costs and debts -- upwards of $1 billion -- held by Reedy Creek would fall to taxpayers in Orange and Osceola counties, but DeSantis has been adamant that won’t happen and alluded to the state taking over control of governing the Disney area.

VIDEO: Texas congressman pushes to eliminate no-fly zones over Disney parks Texas congressman pushes to eliminate no-fly zones over Disney parks

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Watch: Eerie 'Portal' Appears in Florida Sky

A motorist in Florida could not believe his eyes when he looked up during a morning drive and spotted what seemed to be some kind of portal in the sky that he suspects was a 'gateway to heaven.' The very strange sight was reportedly witnessed earlier this month by Tavaras Brinson as he was en route to his home in the community of Bradenton following an overnight shift at his construction job. The normally routine commute took a wondrous turn when, to his amazement, an incredibly bright light appeared to burst forth from the clouds in the dark predawn sky over his head and cast down a breathtaking illumination.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, FL
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Orange County, FL
Government
State
Texas State
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Government
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

ULA to launch Boeing Starliner spacecraft from Florida on Thursday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - The United Launch Alliance (ULA) is preparing to launch an Atlas V rocket from Florida's Space Coast on Thursday evening. The rocket will carry Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) for its second unmanned test flight. No one will be on board this flight, but the Orbital Flight Test-2 is the final step before a test flight with astronauts later this year. You can watch the launch live when it happens with the FOX 35 News App or in the live player above.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Walt Disney
sebastiandaily.com

Is there affordable housing anymore in Florida?

Ever since the real estate boom in Sebastian and other parts of Florida, many people have been forced out of their rentals due to higher demand. As a result, landlords can now charge double for their rentals. As some people find themselves displaced or even on the streets due to...
SEBASTIAN, FL
blackchronicle.com

Florida’s ‘artificial’ insurance structure is ‘untenable’ – ALIRT

The efforts of both the Florida government and the state’s insurance department to provide its citizens with affordable property insurance has created an “artificial structure” which is “untenable,” according to ALIRT Insurance Research. For the past three decades, the state’s government and insurance department have...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney World#The Walt Disney World#Seminole State College#Cox Media Group
blackchronicle.com

Florida drops in U.S. News annual rankings

Florida, you ain’t so hot anymore. And we’re not talking temperatures here. After annually being a dominant force in the U.S. News & World Report’s best places to live list, it got cold water poured over its Peninsula. It wasn’t refreshing. The Sunshine State took hits...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Massive Saharan dust cloud on its way to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's back!. The Saharan Air Layer, or "SAL," looks like Atlantic high pressure and its associated clock-wise flow of air will serve as the vehicle to bring the dust closer to home and soon!. The FOX 35 STORM TEAM is tracking the dust veil with current forecast...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WESH

Florida food truck explosion highlights safety concerns

MELBOURNE, Fla. — For nine years, Paradise Treats has been a staple at Paradise Beach along the Brevard coast. They’ve been winning awards during those years, but it’s not been easy. Patrick and the owner have each been in the restaurant business for more than two decades.
VERO BEACH, FL
calleochonews.com

Florida Dubbed the most expensive place to live in the entire country

Florida is one of the most unaffordable if not the most expensive place to live in the US. It’s been a long-time coming, especially as the housing crisis has persisted in recent months, which makes it unsurprising that Florida has officially been ranked the least affordable place to live in the entire country if not the most expensive place to live.
MIAMI, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
91K+
Followers
103K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy