Here’s who may oversee Disney property after Reedy Creek is dissolved

The state of Florida may be the new overseer of whatever replaces the Walt Disney World’s (NYSE: DIS) Reedy Creek Improvement District after that governing body is dissolved next year, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis, who was at Seminole State College making an announcement regarding nursing education, touched on the ongoing topic of the eventual dissolution of Reedy Creek in Jun 2023, which he signed into law in April.

A concern was that costs and debts -- upwards of $1 billion -- held by Reedy Creek would fall to taxpayers in Orange and Osceola counties, but DeSantis has been adamant that won’t happen and alluded to the state taking over control of governing the Disney area.

